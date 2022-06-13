MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $6.66 Million Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $6,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Cognex by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cognex from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cognex from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.55.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,968. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX opened at $45.18 on Monday. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $44.35 and a 12-month high of $92.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.00 and its 200 day moving average is $66.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 16.77%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

