MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $7.46 Million Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,502 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $7,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $65.47 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.96 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -84.05%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $681,432.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,011,416.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,249 shares of company stock worth $2,092,304. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEG. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.09.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

