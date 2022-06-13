MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $7.64 Million Stock Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of EastGroup Properties worth $7,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EGP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

EGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.22.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $156.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.87. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.22 and a 52-week high of $229.84.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 12.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.83%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

