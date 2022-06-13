MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 287.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,783 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $7,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ANET opened at $94.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.18 and a twelve month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $877.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 12,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total value of $1,348,154.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,807,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,754,767,845.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $55,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,882. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 532,308 shares of company stock worth $56,610,020. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANET. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.75.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

