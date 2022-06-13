MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $7,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,638,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,952,000 after buying an additional 321,967 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,017,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,748,000 after buying an additional 207,250 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,341,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,981,000 after buying an additional 1,626,751 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,583,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,186,000 after buying an additional 505,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,198,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,956,000 after purchasing an additional 45,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $87.04 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.14 and a 200 day moving average of $85.81.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $3,586,595.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,459.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,028 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,704. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

