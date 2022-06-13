MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,697 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,927 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,456,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,290 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $531,311,000 after purchasing an additional 943,020 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Corning by 446.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 960,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,742,000 after purchasing an additional 784,448 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,573,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,586,000 after purchasing an additional 657,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Corning by 10.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,711,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $244,901,000 after acquiring an additional 622,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $33.28 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $32.24 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 86.40%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

