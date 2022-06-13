MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,307 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $6,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,846,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,459,000 after purchasing an additional 820,125 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 114,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,001,000 after acquiring an additional 30,462 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $1,756,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,682.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 164,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,076,000 after acquiring an additional 155,009 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DLTR. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.82.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $156.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.48. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The company has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

