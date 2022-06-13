MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,483 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $6,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,656,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,441,000 after purchasing an additional 55,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 237,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

NYSE:ES opened at $88.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.83 and a 200-day moving average of $87.85. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.82%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ES shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,105.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,953 shares of company stock valued at $995,989 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.