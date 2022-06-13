MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $6,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,016,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,802,000 after buying an additional 178,106 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CDW by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,417,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,109,480,000 after purchasing an additional 85,834 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in CDW by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,999,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,023,722,000 after purchasing an additional 167,701 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in CDW by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,674,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $752,506,000 after purchasing an additional 55,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,566,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,529,000 after purchasing an additional 65,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,475 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $169.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,602.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW opened at $167.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.13 and a 200-day moving average of $180.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $155.39 and a 52 week high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.20. CDW had a return on equity of 129.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.83.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

