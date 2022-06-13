MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 18,758 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 165,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,758 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 47,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $2,394,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

In related news, Director Albert Monaco bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,063.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WY stock opened at $35.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

About Weyerhaeuser (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.