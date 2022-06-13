MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,053 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $7,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 1,514.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $274.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.75.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $3,071,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $183.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.45 and its 200 day moving average is $234.42. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.29 and a 12 month high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. Equifax’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

