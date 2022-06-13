MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 442 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $6,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Graco by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Graco by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $60.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.20. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $81.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $494.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.33 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Graco news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $885,063.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

