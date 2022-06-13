MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 5,997 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,997 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Avis Budget Group worth $6,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 224.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,299,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,417,000 after purchasing an additional 899,208 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,677,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 192,959 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,091,000 after acquiring an additional 188,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,889,000 after acquiring an additional 153,906 shares in the last quarter.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Chairman Bernardo Hees bought 28,334 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $172.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,895,548.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 450,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,833,243.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

CAR stock opened at $168.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.41. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.87 and a twelve month high of $545.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.05.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $6.54. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 635.44% and a net margin of 19.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 38.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $193.00 to $238.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.80.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

