MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 8,958 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,958 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $6,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 542.6% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPW shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $15.99 on Monday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.78 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.68.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 70.61%. The business had revenue of $409.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

In other news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $5,996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,961,214 shares in the company, valued at $41,263,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $13,117,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

