MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 991 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $7,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,074,000 after acquiring an additional 20,313 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,833,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $581.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $605.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $622.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $531.23 and a one year high of $688.03.
In other news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small acquired 28,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $565.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,075,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,415,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,001,015. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $17,890,485. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDG. Susquehanna dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.43.
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
