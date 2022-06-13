MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 991 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $7,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,074,000 after acquiring an additional 20,313 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,833,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $581.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $605.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $622.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $531.23 and a one year high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small acquired 28,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $565.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,075,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,415,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,001,015. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $17,890,485. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDG. Susquehanna dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.43.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

