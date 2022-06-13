Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 10,083 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,083 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 25,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,295,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.30.

GIS stock opened at $68.38 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $73.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.45.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

