Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 1,545 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KC Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $966,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 75,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,363,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,069,000. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 22,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,199,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,109,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on MAA shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.82.

NYSE MAA opened at $168.16 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.79 and a 52-week high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.60 and a 200-day moving average of $204.29.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 84.30%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

