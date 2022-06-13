Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 23,611 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,611 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 50.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $47.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $49.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.90.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,654.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,579,087 shares of company stock valued at $431,340,525 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SLB. Barclays increased their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Cowen increased their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.85.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

