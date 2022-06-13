Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 496 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.7% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $208.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $191.07 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.33.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROK. HSBC cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.06.

In related news, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.