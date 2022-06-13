Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 5,415 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,576,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 86.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 63,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after acquiring an additional 29,588 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 10.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 46.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 8,617 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 38.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 129,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,878,000 after acquiring an additional 35,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU opened at $98.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.51 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The firm has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.76 and its 200 day moving average is $110.62.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

PRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.62.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

