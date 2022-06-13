Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 8,625 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $666,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $98.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.93. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $104.81.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 59.66%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.98.

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $76,013.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,885.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 6,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $607,729.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,345 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,116 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

