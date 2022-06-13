Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,494 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in MetLife by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 26,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in MetLife by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 48,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its position in MetLife by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of MET opened at $63.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $73.18.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MET. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.58.

About MetLife (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.