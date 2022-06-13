Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Sempra were worth $4,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sempra by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Sempra by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 43,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sempra in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.67.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRE opened at $154.66 on Monday. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $173.28. The stock has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.42 and a 200-day moving average of $148.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 144.48%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

