Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 2,292 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 885.7% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total value of $1,540,797.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,031.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total value of $1,443,472.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,360 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Humana stock opened at $444.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $433.48. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $472.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.83 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $492.51.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

