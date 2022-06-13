Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 23,611 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,611 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 50.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $47.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $49.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.75.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.85.

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,015,636.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,579,087 shares of company stock worth $431,340,525. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

