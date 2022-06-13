Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 4,076 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.47.

YUM stock opened at $114.41 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.54 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The stock has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.79.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

