Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 4,076 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on YUM. Cowen upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.47.

NYSE YUM opened at $114.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.79. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $108.54 and a one year high of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

