Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 10.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.80.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total transaction of $2,717,919.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $642,429.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 67,377 shares of company stock valued at $21,148,716. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $251.58 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $236.35 and a one year high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.83. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.49.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.43 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.20%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

