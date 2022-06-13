Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,461,000 after acquiring an additional 25,381 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 209.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves purchased 175 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $607.44 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $526.90 and a 52-week high of $748.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $654.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $665.48. The firm has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 EPS for the current year.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.58.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

