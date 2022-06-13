Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $4.60 Million Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $343.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.69.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total transaction of $1,757,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total transaction of $50,627.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,318.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 77,268 shares of company stock worth $25,379,499 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $313.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $184.43 and a 52 week high of $339.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $322.07 and its 200-day moving average is $282.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The company had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

