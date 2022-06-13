Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $4.63 Million Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,547 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 10.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $241.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.83. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.72 and a 12-month high of $413.89. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANSS. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.60.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

