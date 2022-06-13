Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $4.79 Million Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $63.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.02. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.10 and a twelve month high of $85.16. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

