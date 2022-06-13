Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $5.24 Million Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total value of $98,358.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,073,104.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 2,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total transaction of $370,526.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,092,081.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 182,511 shares of company stock valued at $31,676,373. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $164.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.00 and a 1 year high of $231.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.53 and its 200 day moving average is $200.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.88.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

VRSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

