Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $5.38 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in AutoZone by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,124.00.

In other AutoZone news, Director Brian Hannasch bought 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $973,798.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof bought 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,944.66 per share, for a total transaction of $503,666.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,482 shares of company stock worth $15,767,334. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AZO opened at $2,064.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,054.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1,993.82. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,374.13 and a 1-year high of $2,267.40. The company has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by $3.33. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $26.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.