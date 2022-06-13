Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $5.40 Million Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,349 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in American International Group were worth $5,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in American International Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,742,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,202,907,000 after buying an additional 131,235 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in American International Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,673,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,958,119,000 after buying an additional 301,763 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,618,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $772,068,000 after buying an additional 347,548 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,176,000 after buying an additional 1,256,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in American International Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,407,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,489,000 after buying an additional 75,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.63.

NYSE:AIG opened at $53.43 on Monday. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.54 and a one year high of $65.73. The company has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 11.07%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

