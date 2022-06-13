Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $5.59 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GD opened at $224.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.33 and a 200-day moving average of $222.37. The company has a market cap of $62.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $182.66 and a one year high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

