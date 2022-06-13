Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $6.47 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYYGet Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,818 shares of company stock valued at $11,014,188. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $81.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.84.

Sysco (NYSE:SYYGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.91%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

