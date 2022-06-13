Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $6.47 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,818 shares of company stock valued at $11,014,188. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $81.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.84.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.91%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Sysco Profile (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.