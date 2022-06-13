Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $6.73 Million Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,029 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Welltower were worth $6,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 1.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 16.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 316,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,099,000 after buying an additional 44,304 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 12.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,766,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of WELL opened at $82.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $99.43.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 325.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Welltower in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.88.

Welltower Profile (Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.