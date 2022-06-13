Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.13.

In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

STZ stock opened at $239.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.35. The stock has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,328.28, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.22. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,777.78%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

