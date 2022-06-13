Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.85.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $263.61 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $253.33 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $272.88 and a 200-day moving average of $293.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

