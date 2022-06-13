Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.50.

ZBRA opened at $305.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.61. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $304.10 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $360.50 and its 200-day moving average is $449.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

