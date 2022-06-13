Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,547 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in ANSYS by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,409,955,000 after acquiring an additional 89,226 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $653,901,000 after acquiring an additional 50,125 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in ANSYS by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,186,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $476,072,000 after acquiring an additional 133,169 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in ANSYS by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,031,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,559,000 after acquiring an additional 135,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in ANSYS by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 822,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $321,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $241.87 on Monday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.72 and a 52 week high of $413.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $270.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.83.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.60.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

