Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 1,061 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $7,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,800,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,753 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Marriott International by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,633,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,170,000 after acquiring an additional 648,663 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Marriott International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,859,000 after acquiring an additional 609,192 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Marriott International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,494,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,124,000 after acquiring an additional 548,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Marriott International by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,386,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,301,000 after acquiring an additional 547,298 shares during the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.44.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $159.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.40. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.23 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

In other Marriott International news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,373 shares of company stock worth $1,141,682 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

