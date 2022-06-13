Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 480 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,638,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,952,000 after buying an additional 321,967 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,017,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,748,000 after buying an additional 207,250 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,341,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,751 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,583,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,186,000 after purchasing an additional 505,253 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 1.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,198,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,956,000 after purchasing an additional 45,402 shares during the period. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

MNST stock opened at $87.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.14 and its 200 day moving average is $85.81.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,386,108.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,997.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,028 shares of company stock worth $10,522,704 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Monster Beverage Profile (Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.