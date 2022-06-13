Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 500 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 161,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,370,000 after purchasing an additional 28,981 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $20,774,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 88,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,937. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,885 shares of company stock valued at $100,509 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FAST opened at $51.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.07. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

Fastenal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

