Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $6,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 1,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total transaction of $1,133,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,778. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,308.00, for a total value of $73,248.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,864,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,571 shares of company stock valued at $48,377,720 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

MTD opened at $1,200.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,288.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,414.60. The company has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,168.31 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 540.97%. The firm had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

