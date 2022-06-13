Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,528 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.0% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,313,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,306 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,231,292,000 after acquiring an additional 584,273 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft stock opened at $252.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $246.44 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.61.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

