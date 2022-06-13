Millennium Management LLC Has $28.97 Million Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 518.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,220 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $28,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 376.2% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.75.

Shares of GPC opened at $135.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $115.63 and a twelve month high of $142.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.47 and a 200-day moving average of $131.65.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.42%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

