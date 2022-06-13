Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,113 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEM stock opened at $66.85 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03 and a beta of 0.37.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.94%.

In other news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 4,477 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $344,639.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,949 shares in the company, valued at $20,501,968.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,343 shares of company stock worth $4,914,333. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEM. National Bankshares cut their target price on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities cut their target price on Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

