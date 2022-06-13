NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Declares $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

NexPoint Residential Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. NexPoint Residential Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -337.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.1%.

NXRT opened at $65.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 67.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.98. NexPoint Residential Trust has a twelve month low of $53.61 and a twelve month high of $95.04.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NXRT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.33.

In related news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $99,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXRT. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $353,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,190,000 after purchasing an additional 131,447 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

